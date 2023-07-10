Samsung Electronics files patent invalidation suits against U.S.-based wireless charging firm

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has filed patent invalidation suits against Mojo Mobility over wireless charging technologies.

The South Korean tech giant filed a series of lawsuits late last month at the United States Patent and Trademark Office against the California-based wireless charging technology firm.

Last year, Mojo Mobility filed a patent infringement against Samsung at the Texas Eastern District Court, claiming Samsung violated a family of patents related to a wireless charger.

Founded in 2005, Mojo Mobility develops wireless power technologies in a variety of different industries from mobile devices to electric vehicles.

It claimed Samsung has used some of its technologies in its flagship smartphone Galaxy series and watches, among others, without permission since 2016, after discussing technological partnership with it.

Separately, Samsung was hit with a jury verdict in April to pay more than US$303 million in damages to U.S. chip company Netlist in a patent infringement case. Samsung said it will try its best to continue to make its legal case until a final ruling comes out.



view larger image A woman passes by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphones in a shop in southern Seoul on July 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

