Daejeon to host world animal genetics conference in 2025

DAEJEON, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Over 1,000 animal genetics experts from across the world will gather in Daejeon, central South Korea, in 2025 to hold a biennial conference of the International Society for Animal Genetics (ISAG), the city said Monday.

Daejeon was chosen as the venue of the 2025 ISAG Conference during the society's 39th conference held in Cape Town, South Africa, last week, according to the Daejeon Tourism Organization (DJTO).

The DJTO said it has teamed up with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korean Society of Animal Breeding & Genetics to win the bid to host the ISAG conference after beating out Italy, China and the United States.

It will be the first time that South Korea will host the world's most prestigious conference related to animal genetics, the DJTO said, expecting it to serve as an opportunity to further solidify the nation's global status in that field.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by the Daejeon Tourism Organization shows the 39th International Society for Animal Genetics Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)