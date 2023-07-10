PPP strikes back at DP over expressway project; DP talks about special counsel probe

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) struck back at the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday over a now-scrapped expressway construction project by raising fresh allegations that a DP member would benefit if the project goes ahead as originally planned.

The Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project has emerged one of the biggest political issues after the DP alleged that its route was changed to give financial benefits to the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee because the new endpoint of the highway is near where Kim's family owns land.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong rejected the allegations and scrapped the project altogether.

On Monday, the PPP cited a news report that Jeong Dong-gyun, a former governor of Yangpyeong and a DP member, and his family own land close to the endpoint of the expressway under the original construction plan.

"rather than raising allegations of favors involving first lady Kim Keon Hee's family, the DP should first investigate self-favoritism allegations involving a former Yangpyeong governor," Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the floor leader of the PPP, said during a party meeting.

view larger image Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a party meeting in Seoul on July 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

The DP stepped up attacks, labeling the allegations as "Kim Keon Hee road gate."

"This is a classic corruption case involving the relatives of the president and literally is the manipulation of state affairs," DP leader Lee Jae-myung said during a party meeting.

Furthermore, the DP hinted at the possibility of pushing for a special prosecutor investigation or conducting a parliamentary inspection into the allegations.

The DP also called for Land Minister Won to step down from his position for scrapping the project abruptly without sufficient justification.



view larger image Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a party meeting in Seoul on July 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)