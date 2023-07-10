The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



------------------

Yoon orders preemptive actions against heavy monsoon rains

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday instructed his government to take "excessively preemptive" actions against possible damage from torrential downpours.

Yoon made the instruction before departing for Lithuania earlier in the day to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, his spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.



------------------

PPP strikes back at DP over expressway project; DP talks about special counsel probe

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) struck back at the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday over a now-scrapped expressway construction project by raising fresh allegations that a DP member would benefit if the project goes ahead as originally planned.

The Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project has emerged one of the biggest political issues after the DP alleged that its route was changed to give financial benefits to the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee because the new endpoint of the highway is near where Kim's family owns land.



------------------

N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister

ANSEONG -- North Korea's food prices have stabilized to some degree, aided by grain imports from China, but the secretive regime still faces a serious food crisis, South Korea's unification minister said Monday.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se told a press briefing that deaths from starvation have occurred in some areas in North Korea, and the scope of such regions appears to have further expanded amid disruptions in the state-controlled food supply.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korean gov't hints at possibility of opening door to foreign operator in mobile market

SEJONG -- A senior government official on Monday hinted at the possibility of opening the door of the South Korean mobile communications market to a foreign operator as part of its effort to enhance competition.

"We will give adequate policy support to a company in accordance with its request. If it wants to hold more than 49 percent stake in a mobile carrier or it prefers indirect investment, we will deal with it," Park Yun-kyu, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT, told reporters during a press event in the central city of Sejong.



------------------

(2nd LD) Opposition lawmakers depart for Japan to protest Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- Opposition lawmakers departed for Japan on Monday to protest Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

A team of 10 lawmakers, eight from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and two independents, flew to Japan for a three-day trip that includes a protest rally in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



------------------

(LEAD) U.S. general reaffirms 'upcoming' visit of nuclear ballistic missile submarine to S. Korea

SEOUL -- A senior U.S. military official in Seoul on Monday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to enhancing the "regular visibility" of powerful military assets in South Korea, pointing to the "upcoming visit" of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine.

Brig. Gen. John Weidner, chief of staff at the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), made the remarks as the allies are striving to improve the credibility of America's "extended deterrence" commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally amid growing North Korean threats.



------------------

Gov't denounces protests raising IAEA bribery suspicions as 'very inappropriate'

SEOUL -- The government criticized weekend rallies where some protesters alleged that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) received bribes worth 1 million euros (US$1.1 million) from Japan, a senior official said Monday, denouncing the act as "very inappropriate."

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited South Korea from Friday to Sunday, which included a meeting with opposition lawmakers to explain the U.N. nuclear watchdog's report that gave the green light to Japan's plan to discharge water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.



------------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 'K-rice belt' initiative with 8 African nations

SEOUL -- South Korea launched the "K-rice belt" initiative with eight African nations Monday to provide them with quality rice varieties and share its farming know-how, ensuring their sustainable food security, the agriculture ministry said.

As part of Seoul's official development assistance (ODA), the project calls for supplying high-yield rice varieties and agricultural machines, helping Africa build irrigation and other necessary facilities, and sharing experiences and technologies regarding crop cultivation and distribution.



------------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower amid U.S. rate hike woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished lower Monday amid U.S. rate hike woes. The local currency went down against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 6.01 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish at 2,520.7, extending its losing streak to the fifth consecutive session.

