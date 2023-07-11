Seoul working to strengthen alliance with U.S.: ruling party leader

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The incumbent South Korean government is working to further enhance the country's bilateral relationship with the United States, the head of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Monday, arguing that the alliance had been somewhat damaged under the previous administration.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon added the ruling party is seeking to assist the government in strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

"It is true that South Korea-U.S. relations had been somewhat damaged or shaken under the previous (South Korean) administration," Kim told reporters after arriving in Washington.



view larger image Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon (third from L), head of the ruling People Power Party, speaks to reporters after arriving in Washington on July 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim is leading a six-member delegation on a trip that will also take them to New York and Los Angeles.

"That is why there is a need to fill up the cracks that have been created and form a stronger relationship," he said of his trip. "We are here to keep up with such efforts as members of the National Assembly and the ruling party and meet with various people from the political, government and media sectors."

The PPP earlier said Kim and five other representatives will meet with National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell while in Washington, as well as state department officials, congressional members and experts from U.S. think tanks.

Kim's trip to the U.S. comes about two months after President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit here, during which he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to establish a new Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) under an agreement dubbed the Washington Declaration.

The move is designed to enhance U.S. extended deterrence provided to South Korea, which refers to U.S. commitment to defending its ally using all its military capabilities, including nuclear.

"The agreement to establish the Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the U.S. is a huge step forward," Kim told reporters.

Seoul has said the inaugural NCG meeting will be held in Seoul on July 18, involving NSC Coordinator Campbell and South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

