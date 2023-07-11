Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned on Tuesday that the U.S. military will face a "very critical flight" in case of a "repeated illegal" intrusion.

The warning by Kim Yo-jong, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), came a day after she issued another statement alleging that a U.S. spy aircraft entered North Korean airspace within their exclusive economic zone on Monday.

"In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," Kim said in the English-language dispatch.



view larger image This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)