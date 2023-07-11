Go to Contents
Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'

06:32 July 11, 2023

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned on Tuesday that the U.S. military will face a "very critical flight" in case of a "repeated illegal" intrusion.

The warning by Kim Yo-jong, carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), came a day after she issued another statement alleging that a U.S. spy aircraft entered North Korean airspace within their exclusive economic zone on Monday.

"In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the U.S. forces will experience a very critical flight," Kim said in the English-language dispatch.

This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee.

This file photo, captured from the homepage of North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 11, 2022, shows Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

