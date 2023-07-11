The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(3rd LD) N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula

SEOUL -- North Korea denounced on Monday a plan by the United States to send a strategic nuclear submarine to South Korea, warning it "may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice."

The U.S. had pledged to send a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in the Washington Declaration issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April to further enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.



(LEAD) Exports down 14.8 pct during first 10 days of July

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 14.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of July due to sluggish shipments of chips, data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$13.3 billion in the July 1-10 period, compared with $15.5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



Seoul shares sharply up late Tue. morning amid rate hike woes

SEOUL -- Seoul shares extended gains late Tuesday morning after gains on Wall Street, with investors remaining concerned about the U.S. Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 27.62 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,548.32 as of 11:20 a.m.



Cabinet approves revision separating collection of public broadcaster's license fee

SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to collect license fees for KBS separately from electricity bills, a move that could potentially impact the fiscal resources of the state broadcaster.

The approval of the revised Enforcement Decree of the Broadcasting Act was made in a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It is expected to take effect as early as Wednesday, following presidential approval.



S. Korea's population set to fall to 38 mln in 2070

SEOUL -- South Korea's population is set to fall to 38 million in 2070 due to its critically low birth rates, data showed Tuesday, with those aged 65 and above set to take up around 46 percent.

The figure marks a sharp drop from the 52 million estimated for this year, in which seniors take up 18.4 percent, according to a report released by Statistics Korea.

Over the period, the global population is projected to rise from 8 billion to 10.3 billion, it added.



DP urges Yoon to demand Japan withhold Fukushima water release plan

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) urged President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday to use a planned summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to demand Tokyo withhold its plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Yoon is expected to meet bilaterally with Kishida this week on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania. The meeting comes days after the International Atomic Energy Agency gave a go-ahead to the Fukushima water discharge plan last week.



Kia Europe names commercial car expert as PBV director

SEOUL -- Kia Corp. said Tuesday it has appointed Pierre-Martin Bos, a European commercial car expert, as director of the purpose built vehicle (PBV) division at its European operations.

Pierre-Martin Bos began working in the newly created position, named PBV director, at Kia Europe from the regional headquarters in Frankfurt on Monday (local time). His main task is to lead the preparation of the European market for the introduction of Kia PBVs in Europe, Kia said in a statement.

