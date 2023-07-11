S. Korea develops technology to detect advanced anti-ship missiles

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has developed signal detection technology allowing warships to locate advanced anti-ship missiles diving down onto targets, the state arms research agency said Tuesday, amid efforts to bolster readiness against Pyongyang's evolving missile threats.

The technology detects signals of incoming missiles in two dimensions, paving the way for warships to find newly developed missiles that nose-dive into ships at hypersonic speeds, according to the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).

While previous detection technology only measured the azimuth of the threat signal to locate anti-ship missiles that travel over water at low altitudes, the newly developed technology also detects the signal's elevation.

"Through this (technology), it is possible to enhance the warship's missile detection capabilities by locating enemy threat signals in the air," the agency said.

The agency aims to equip the country's next-generation KDDX destroyers, currently under development, with the new technology.

It also plans to further develop the technology for its deployment on diverse platforms, such as Aegis combat system-equipped warships and unmanned aerial vehicles.



view larger image This file photo, taken June 7, 2023, shows a model of South Korea's next-generation KDDX destroyer displayed at the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition in Busan. (Yonhap)

