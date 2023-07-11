Celltrion 146,600 DN 1,700
DAEWOONG PHARM 92,800 UP 1,000
Hanwha Ocean 44,900 UP 2,850
KIH 49,750 UP 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 118,500 UP 200
SK hynix 113,400 UP 3,100
Youngpoong 535,000 UP 6,000
SamsungF&MIns 240,000 UP 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,470 UP 40
Kogas 24,950 UP 150
HyundaiEng&Const 36,500 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,350 0
ORION 121,500 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,650 UP 150
HL MANDO 53,500 UP 400
LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,100 UP 1,800
CheilWorldwide 18,230 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 UP 15,000
BGF Retail 168,800 DN 1,700
COSMAX 89,500 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 UP 100
SKCHEM 64,500 UP 200
COSMOCHEM 57,400 UP 4,700
HDC-OP 10,880 UP 140
HYOSUNG TNC 352,500 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 453,500 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 62,400 UP 1,100
HANILCMT 11,740 DN 50
SKBS 74,500 UP 2,700
Netmarble 45,850 UP 1,650
KRAFTON 182,500 UP 7,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,490 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 DN 400
KakaoBank 24,050 UP 900
SKBP 73,700 UP 300
KCC 191,700 UP 400
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES140 00 0 UP2100
LS 94,500 UP 6,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 68,100 UP 1,000
SKTelecom 45,250 UP 950
- Cabinet approves revision separating collection of public broadcaster's license fee
- Life sentence given to man for stalking, murdering female co-worker at subway station restroom
- Families of forced labor victims criticize gov't push to deposit compensation, urge apology from Japan
- Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum