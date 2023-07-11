The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(2nd LD) Cabinet approves revision separating collection of public broadcaster's license fee

SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to collect license fees for KBS separately from electricity bills, a move that could potentially impact the fiscal resources of the state broadcaster.

The approval of the revised Enforcement Decree of the Broadcasting Act was made in a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an overseas trip, electronically approved the revision later in the day.



------------------

Lotte Giants sign ex-MLB player Niko Goodrum

SEOUL -- The Lotte Giants announced their signing of former major league player Niko Goodrum on Tuesday.

Goodrum agreed to a US$400,000 contract for the rest of this Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season to replace Zach Reks, who has been hobbled by a knee injury since mid-May.



------------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares spike nearly 2 pct ahead of key U.S. inflation data; won sharply up

SEOUL -- Seoul shares finished nearly 2 percent higher Tuesday, led by gains in techs and bios, as investors eye this week's U.S. inflation data for clues on future rate hikes. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 41.79 points, or 1.7 percent, to finish at 2,562.49, snapping its five-session losing streak.



------------------

S. Korea, Japan sign agreement on export control policy cooperation

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan signed an agreement Tuesday that calls for enhancing cooperation on their export control policies through active consultations, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Under the memorandum of cooperation (MOC), the two sides agreed to have a director-level policy dialogue on export control issues twice a year and hold meetings "in a swift manner" when necessary to find proper countermeasures when related issues occur.



------------------

Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan

SEOUL -- The state weather agency on Tuesday issued a heavy rain warning for the Seoul metropolitan area and the southern port city of Busan, and a heavy rain advisory for most other parts of South Korea, with precipitation exceeding 60 millimeters per hour in some capital regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) had issued the warning as of 3:20 p.m., forecasting the Seoul metropolitan area will get up to 180 mm of rain until Wednesday and hourly precipitation may be in excess of 70 mm Tuesday night.



------------------

(News Focus) N. Korea seen pushing to define its ties with S. Korea as 'state-to-state' relationship

SEOUL -- North Korea's latest reference to South Korea by using the South's full name, the Republic of Korea (ROK), appears aimed at making official a shift in its policy into dealing with inter-Korean ties as a state-to-state relationship, observers said.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, used "the ROK" in her hard-worded statements issued Monday and Tuesday for condemning U.S. surveillance flights over its exclusive economic zone.



------------------

Life sentence given to man for stalking, murdering female co-worker at subway station restroom

SEOUL -- An appellate court sentenced a former employee of Seoul Metro to life in prison Tuesday for stalking a female co-worker and murdering her in a public restroom of a subway station last year.

The Seoul High Court gave the sentence to Jeon Joo-hwan, 32, on charges of stabbing the woman to death in the ladies' room at Sindang Subway Station in Seoul in September last year.



------------------

Samsung hit with patent infringement suit over Galaxy products

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. has been hit with a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States over its Galaxy series and Family Hub appliances, the latest in a series of recent patent infringement battles.

The lawsuit, which asserts four patents, was filed Monday (U.S. time) at the Texas Eastern District Court with regard to Samsung's certain Galaxy smartphones, tablets and earphones, as well as Family Hub-brand appliances.



------------------

S. Korea develops technology to detect advanced anti-ship missiles

SEOUL -- South Korea has developed signal detection technology allowing warships to locate advanced anti-ship missiles diving down onto targets, the state arms research agency said Tuesday, amid efforts to bolster readiness against Pyongyang's evolving missile threats.

The technology detects signals of incoming missiles in two dimensions, paving the way for warships to find newly developed missiles that nose-dive into ships at hypersonic speeds, according to the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).



------------------

S. Korea to ask IOC to look into Russian figure skater's doping admission

SEOUL -- The top South Korean sports body said Tuesday it will ask the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to investigate a recent doping admission by a Russian figure skater who beat South Korean star Kim Yu-na for the controversial gold at the 2014 Winter Games.

The move by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) comes in light of a recent acknowledgement by Adelina Sotnikova, the 2014 Olympic women's singles figure skating champion, that she had a positive doping test in 2014, though she was cleared by her second, "B," sample.





