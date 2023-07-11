Go to Contents
YG's new girl group Babymonster to launch in September

17:52 July 11, 2023

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster will make its debut in September, the K-pop label said Tuesday.

According to the agency, the group is now working on the choreography and music video for its debut song, which will be an intense hip-hop genre piece.

It also said a lot of overseas music producers took part in the album's production, and will unveil details of the album and its release schedule later.

Babymonster will be the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since BLACKPINK.

The rookie group consists of seven members chosen from an open competition -- Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Chiquita, Ruka and Asa.

view larger image This photo provided by YG Entertainment shows all seven members of its new girl group Babymonster. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

