S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas

VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday established a new bilateral partnership for cooperation in 11 areas ranging from antiterrorism and nonproliferation to emerging technologies and cyber defense, the presidential office said.

Yoon and Stoltenberg adopted the Individually Tailored Partnership Program (ITPP) during a meeting on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, elevating the bilateral relationship from the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program (IPCP) established in 2012, according to the office.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pose for a photo after signing the Individually Tailored Partnership Program during their meeting at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023.

The IPCP outlined cooperation in seven areas, including political-military connectivity, cyber defense, nonproliferation and antiterrorism, while the new ITPP increases the number of areas to 11 to include dialogue and consultations to promote mutual understanding on common security threats, among other things.

"I came to institutionalize a framework for cooperation by establishing the ITPP and to carry out consultations on cooperation with NATO in the military information and cyber spheres," Yoon said at the outset of the meeting.

"At a time when security in the Atlantic and security in the Indo-Pacific region cannot be separated, it is more important than ever to have close cooperation between Indo-Pacific nations, such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and NATO," he said, referring to the four countries invited to the summit as NATO partner nations.

Stoltenberg echoed Yoon's remarks, saying South Korea is a highly valued partner of NATO.

"We value the partnership with you because security is not regional, security is global," he said. "What happens in the Indo-Pacific matters for Europe and what happens in Europe matters for the Indo-Pacific."

Under the ITPP, the two sides agreed to hold regular working-level and senior-level talks on political and military affairs while pushing for South Korea's participation in NATO discussions on emerging technologies and cyber defense.

The partnership also calls for establishing a consultation body to strengthen antiterrorism capabilities between South Korea and NATO, and pushing for South Korea's participation in NATO antiterrorism exercises and working groups.

The other areas of cooperation fall under the themes of practical cooperation for interoperability between South Korea's military and NATO-led exercises, cooperation in science and technology, the response to climate change in the security realm, women's participation for international peace and stability, and public diplomacy to enhance awareness of the South Korea-NATO partnership.

During his meeting with Stoltenberg, Yoon explained South Korea's plans to establish an international cyber exercise center by 2027, saying he hopes for close cooperation between the new center and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, according to his office.

Yoon reaffirmed South Korea's unwavering support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and the NATO chief thanked the South Korean government for its assistance to the Ukrainian people.

The two also discussed North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

"President Yoon stressed that the international community must send a firm message in response to North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile provocations, and asked for NATO's continued support," the presidential office said.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg reaffirmed his position that he supports the South Korean government's efforts for North Korea's complete denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula," it added.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from R) talks with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (3rd from L) during their meeting at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023.

