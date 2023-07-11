Yoon, Dutch PM agree to deepen cooperation in semiconductors

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the semiconductor industry as they met on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, the presidential office said.

The two leaders had lunch together and talked about ways to strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional political issues, according to the office.

They expressed satisfaction at the strengthening bilateral cooperation in wide-raging areas including defense and security, artificial intelligence, chips and nuclear energy, following Rutte's visit to South Korea last November.

In particular they noted their countries' successful co-hosting of the inaugural Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM) Summit in February, and agreed to work closely together to produce concrete results through the second REAIM summit slated to take place in South Korea next year.

"The two leaders noted the two countries' close cooperation in the semiconductor industry, and agreed on the need to further deepen and expand such cooperation for the stabilization of global chip supply chains, and agreed to strengthen communication and assistance at the government level," the presidential office said.

"The two leaders also agreed to continue to take part in the international community's efforts to end the war in Ukraine and restore peace," it added.

This was the third meeting between Yoon and Rutte following one on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid in June last year and another during the prime minister's visit to Seoul in November.

"The two sides agreed to continue close communication and bolster the value alliance partnership between like-minded nations to defend the international order," the presidential office said.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte shake hands while having lunch together at a restaurant in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)