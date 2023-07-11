Yoon, Portugal PM discuss cooperation in chips, digital sector

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Tuesday and discussed cooperation in the semiconductor and digital industries, his office said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit to talk about ways to strengthen practical cooperation between their countries, as well as international political affairs.

Costa thanked Yoon for the warm welcome he received during his visit to South Korea in April, saying the friendly and cooperative relationship between their countries was further strengthened as a result.

He also voiced hope for close cooperation with South Korean semiconductor companies to enable Portugal to join the value chain alliance of the global supply chain.

Yoon responded that he will provide support for smooth cooperation between the two countries' businesses, adding that he also hopes to strengthen practical cooperation in areas such as the digital sector, development cooperation and personnel exchanges.

Moreover, Yoon stressed the need for a united response from the international community to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, while Costa reaffirmed his support for Seoul's policy toward Pyongyang.

The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation to swiftly restore peace in the country.

Yoon also asked for Portugal's support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southeastern city of Busan.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa during their meeting on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

