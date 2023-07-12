First lady visits Korean language institute in Lithuania

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday visited a Korean language institute in Lithuania and promised to help increase student exchanges between the two countries, the presidential office said.

Kim visited the King Sejong Institute in Vilnius while accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol to a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization here, and met with a group of Lithuanian students who shared their stories about learning Korean, living in South Korea as an exchange student and winning awards at K-pop contests.

"It's especially meaningful to meet the future generation of Lithuania using Korean as an instrument," Kim was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



view larger image Kim Keon Hee (C, 1st row), wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, poses for a group photo with Lithuanian students learning the Korean language and culture, as she visits the King Sejong Institute at Mykolas Romeris University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. Kim was accompanying Yoon, who came to the Lithuanian capital to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The students all spoke in Korean.

"I expect the South Korea-Lithuania relationship to grow closer through all of you, who symbolize the two countries' exchanges," she added.

The first lady introduced South Korea as a "charming" country where not only Seoul but each provincial city boasts unique characteristics and beauty.

She recommended visiting South Korea's royal palaces and trying on hanbok, the traditional costume, as well as tasting Korean food and staying in traditional "hanok" houses.

"I look forward to meeting you again in South Korea next time," she said.

Before visiting the students, Kim also met with the president of Mykolas Romeris University, where the institute is located, and the institute's chief.

She promised to work to further increase the institute's activities and student exchange programs between the two countries.

As gifts, she presented key rings emblazoned with the words "Busan is ready" and "Hip Korea," which she helped design to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



view larger image Kim Keon Hee (R), wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Inga Zaleniene, rector of Mykolas Romeris University, pose for a photo with Boogi, the seagull-themed mascot of South Korea's largest port city of Busan, as she visits the King Sejong Institute at the university in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. Kim was accompanying Yoon, who came to the Lithuanian capital to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

