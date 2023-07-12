(LEAD) Yoon asks Kishida to include S. Korean experts in monitoring Fukushima discharge

(ATTN: UPDATES with results of summit; CHANGES headline, photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to include South Korean experts in monitoring the planned release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, his office said.

Yoon made the request during their meeting on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, saying the health and safety of the people should be the top considerations in releasing the water into the sea, his office said in a press release.

"President Yoon asked that the monitoring information related to whether the entire process of the discharge is implemented as planned be shared with our side in real time, and that our experts be allowed to participate in the monitoring process for the discharge," it said.

Yoon also asked that the discharge be stopped immediately if the concentration of radioactive material in the water exceeds standard levels and that Japan promptly inform the South.

Kishida replied that he will do everything possible to ensure the safety of the water release and not discharge any water that could harm the health of the Japanese and South Korean people or the environment, the press release said.

The Yoon-Kishida meeting came days after the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the discharge expected to begin next month, saying it would meet international safety standards.

The report triggered angry protests from many in South Korea and other neighboring countries fearful of the water's potential harmful effects on people and the environment.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

