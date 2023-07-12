Yoon, Sweden PM hope to expand cooperation to new areas

By Lee Haye-ah

VILNIUS, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on Tuesday and discussed expanding cooperation to new areas such as nuclear power and supply chains, according to Yoon's office.

Kristersson said he is pleased with the growing cooperation in the bio, battery and other cutting-edge industries and hopes to continue to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation, the office said.

Yoon replied that it is encouraging to see closer bilateral cooperation in advanced industries, including in recent decisions on a South Korean equipment company's participation in the construction of a battery plant in Sweden and on joint research to develop new medicine.

"Given the large potential for bilateral cooperation also in the nuclear energy and supply chain sectors, he called for close communication on ways to strengthen cooperation in relevant areas," the presidential office said.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and human rights situation, while reaffirming the solidarity of the international community to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia and committing to working closely together to quickly restore peace in Ukraine.

Yoon congratulated the prime minister on Sweden's successful bid to join NATO, saying he hopes this will serve as an opportunity to vitalize information and cyber cooperation between South Korea and Sweden.

Moreover, he asked for Sweden's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

