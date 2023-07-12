SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 12.



-- China's COVID-19 reopening effects wearing off; recession fears loom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul sends first 'extreme downpour' alert ever as 76.5-mm-per-hour rain pounds Dongjak district (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to participate in NATO-led military exercises; elevates partnership with NATO to level on par with associate membership (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Korean Dream': number of self-employed foreigners increasing in S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, NATO elevate partnership for cooperation in 11 areas (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Veteran politicians form bipartisan meeting to stop extreme party strife (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- IAEA never verified ALPS performance in Fukushima radioactive water analysis, report shows (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Yo-jong calls S. Korea by official name, seen as intended to deal with inter-Korean ties as 'state-to-state' relationship (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global funds rush out of China, move to Japan and India (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- EcoPro becomes most sought-after stocks on KOSDAQ; share price jumps 848 pct this year to date (Korea Economic Daily)



-- North warns U.S. spy flights could turn 'perilous' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, NATO agree to expand cooperation to emerging technologies (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, NATO sign new partnership in security, technology (Korea Times)

