SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- China's COVID-19 reopening effects wearing off; recession fears loom (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul sends first 'extreme downpour' alert ever as 76.5-mm-per-hour rain pounds Dongjak district (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to participate in NATO-led military exercises; elevates partnership with NATO to level on par with associate membership (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Korean Dream': number of self-employed foreigners increasing in S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, NATO elevate partnership for cooperation in 11 areas (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Veteran politicians form bipartisan meeting to stop extreme party strife (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- IAEA never verified ALPS performance in Fukushima radioactive water analysis, report shows (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Yo-jong calls S. Korea by official name, seen as intended to deal with inter-Korean ties as 'state-to-state' relationship (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global funds rush out of China, move to Japan and India (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- EcoPro becomes most sought-after stocks on KOSDAQ; share price jumps 848 pct this year to date (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North warns U.S. spy flights could turn 'perilous' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, NATO agree to expand cooperation to emerging technologies (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, NATO sign new partnership in security, technology (Korea Times)
(END)