(LEAD) Hyundai workers to hold strike in protest against 'anti-union' government

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. will hold a partial strike Wednesday in the South Korean carmaker's domestic plants in protest against the "anti-union" Yoon Suk Yeol government, the union said.

Hyundai's day-shift and night-shift workers will hold a two-hour strike Wednesday, respectively, under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU), a union spokesman said over the phone.

The KMWU has been calling on the Yoon government to stop union repression and for the president to step down.

The company said it will apply the "no work, no pay" principle to those who joined an illegal political strike and hold them responsible for their industrial action.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs is expected to suffer production losses of more than 1,500 vehicles due to the four-hour strike.

Hyundai Motor is a core member of the KMWU, which is part of the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU).

It is the first time Hyundai's 44,000-strong union has gone on strike in five years.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants in Korea and 11 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India, Brazil and Indonesia. Their combined capacity reaches 5.65 million vehicles.

view larger image This file photo, taken Sept. 16, 2022, shows newly built vehicles set to be exported at the port of Hyundai Motor Co.'s main plants in Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

On the same day, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (HD HHI), the world's leading shipbuilder in terms of sales, also began a three-hour strike in line with the KMWU's guidelines.

The company expects little impact from the partial strike as only a small number of union members attended the industrial action.

HD HHI is one of three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE). The two others are Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales and the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai.

