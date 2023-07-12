N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, amid tensions caused by the reclusive regime's accusations against U.S. spy aircraft operations earlier this week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch. It did not elaborate pending an analysis.

On Monday and Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued sharp-tongued statements claiming that U.S. military spy aircraft "intruded" into the area over the North's exclusive economic zone.

The North's last missile launch took place on June 15.



view larger image This file photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, shows the North conducting an "important final-stage test" at Sohae satellite launching ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite on Dec. 18, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

