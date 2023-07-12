(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS byline)

By Song Sang-ho and Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, amid tensions caused by the reclusive regime's accusations against U.S. spy aircraft operations earlier this week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 10 a.m. It did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

The North's last long-range missile launch took place on April 13, when it fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.



view larger image This file photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on April 14, 2023, shows a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile being fired. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

On Monday and Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued sharp-tongued statements claiming that U.S. military spy aircraft "intruded" into the area over the North's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Kim warned that the North will take "clear and resolute" actions against U.S. surveillance flights within the North's "economic water zone," claiming a "shocking" incident could occur.

The South Korean military has dismissed Kim's remarks, saying freedom of navigation and overflight are ensured in the EEZ.

The latest launch came as major diplomatic and security gatherings are taking place this week, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Lithuania and the ASEAN Regional Forum in Indonesia.

At the NATO summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to discuss security cooperation against North Korea's military threats with other leaders.

The North's saber-rattling also came after its failed launch of a space rocket carrying its first military reconnaissance satellite in late May. The rocket crashed into the Yellow Sea after an abnormal starting of the second-stage engine, according to the North's state media.

