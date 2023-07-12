DP leader proposes parliamentary investigation into expressway project

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposed a parliamentary investigation Wednesday into a now-scrapped expressway project over allegations that the government changed its route to help the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee gain financial benefits from it.

The Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project has emerged as one of the biggest political issues after the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) alleged the highway's endpoint was changed to where Kim's family owns land in Yangpyeong, east of Seoul, as prices of the land would rise if the road is built.

Land Minister Won Hee-ryong categorically rejected the allegations and scrapped the project altogether last week. Since then, the ruling People Power Party and the DP have traded accusations and counter-accusations blaming each other.

On Wednesday, DP leader Lee Jae-myung called for a parliamentary investigation.

"The expressway gate involving the family of the president's wife is developing in an increasingly intriguing manner," Lee said during a party meeting. "The lies the Yoon Suk Yeol administration told to cover up the truth ... are being exposed everywhere."

Lee said the government's argument that the route change was made at the request of Yangpyeong County was found to be false, claiming the local government was passive in its effort to change the terminus until February.

"The gist of this incident is that the endpoint of the expressway was altered to the vicinity of land owned by the first lady's family soon after the new administration came in," Lee said.

Lee stressed that a parliamentary probe is needed to thoroughly investigate why the endpoint was modified, adding he will wait for a response from President Yoon regarding the matter.

"The government is spilling a lot of words, but if their acts are deemed justifiable, they can gallantly disclose the process," the DP leader said.



