------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military

SEOUL -- North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, amid tensions caused by the reclusive regime's accusations against U.S. spy aircraft operations earlier this week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 10 a.m. It did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.

------------------

KBS files constitutional petition against revision separating fee collection

SEOUL -- Public broadcaster KBS filed a petition with the Constitutional Court on Wednesday against a revision requiring the collection of license fees for the company separately from electricity bills.

The petition comes on the day when a revised enforcement ordinance to the Broadcasting Act, which has the potential to significantly impact the broadcaster's revenue structure, came into force.

------------------

(2nd LD) Better-than-expected job additions continue in June on strong senior workforce

SEOUL -- South Korea's job additions remained stronger than expected in June on the back of the senior workforce, data showed Wednesday, although the on-year growth slowed for the third consecutive month.

The number of employed people came to 28.81 million in June, up around 333,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

------------------

One missing, over 40 evacuated due to heavy rains

SEOUL -- An elderly woman was reported missing and over 40 people were evacuated in heavy rains that swept across the country, officials said Wednesday.

The downpours lashed many parts of the country, including Seoul and Busan, on Tuesday and the rainfall persisted in the southern regions on Wednesday.

------------------

S. Korea to urge united response to N. Korea's nuclear threat at regional security forum

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to call for the international community to take a united response to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats at this week's regional security forum, according to Seoul officials Wednesday.

Top diplomats from 27 Asia-Pacific countries and the European Union are scheduled to meet in Jakarta for a series of talks led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this week. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will also attend the event.

------------------

(LEAD) U.S. officials, lawmakers praise Yoon's leadership in improving relations with Japan

SEOUL -- White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and U.S. Congressional leaders praised President Yoon Suk Yeol for his drive to improve relations with Japan when they held meetings with a delegation of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), the lawmakers said.

The PPP delegation, led by leader Kim Gi-hyeon, has been on a visit to Washington as part of parliamentary diplomacy aimed at strengthening the alliance between the two countries on the occasion of its 70th anniversary this year.

------------------

Yoon, Kishida to hold summit in Vilnius on Wednesday

VILNIUS -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Vilnius, a presidential official said, following controversy over Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea.

The Yoon-Kishida meeting will come days after the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the water discharge from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, triggering angry protests from many in South Korea and other neighboring countries fearful of the water's potential harmful effect on people and the environment.

------------------

(News Focus) Webtoons at crossroads: Is AI opportunity or threat?

SEOUL -- Visual storytelling skills are essential to become a professional webtoon artist, but advancing artificial intelligence (AI) technology is now capable of creating images and text, and challenging the industry in a fundamental way.

Webtoons, a type of digital comics read on smartphones, tablets and PCs, have emerged as a new frontier in global mobile content, as they are easier to produce and distribute than traditional paper comics.

