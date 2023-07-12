Daejeon council proposes child height growth subsidy bill

DAEJEON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- City councilors in the central city of Daejeon have proposed a new ordinance to spend public funds to support the height growth of children, the city council said Wednesday.

The ordinance recently submitted by 14 council members calls on the city's educational superintendent to promote various projects to help young students achieve balanced physical growth, such as the payment of their growth plate inspection expenses and the development of tailor-made school lunch menus and exercise programs for height growth.

The council estimates that an annual budget of 570 million won (US$442,000) would be needed if 11,402 first-year elementary school students in the city are provided with a growth plate inspection expense of 50,000 won each, for instance. The budget will increase to about 3.7 billion won if the subsidy program is expanded to include all elementary school students.

The ordinance is scheduled to be deliberated and voted on at the council's extraordinary session slated for July 17-24, the council said.



The Daejeon Metropolitan Council

