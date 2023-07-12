The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Yoon says S. Korea will increase military info-sharing with NATO

VILNIUS -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that South Korea will increase military information sharing with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Yoon made the remark during a summit involving NATO member states and four Asia Pacific partner nations -- South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.



(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won

SEOUL -- The basic fares for subway and buses in Seoul will go up by 150 won (US$0.12) and 300 won starting in October and August, respectively, city government officials said Wednesday.

The fare hikes were approved in a meeting of the Seoul city government's transportation fare adjustment committee convened earlier in the day.



(2nd LD) Yoon warns N.K. will be made to pay price for illicit missile launch

VILNIUS -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Wednesday that North Korea will be made to pay a price for carrying out an illicit ballistic missile launch as he presided over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) during a trip to Lithuania.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the East Sea at around 10 a.m., the latest provocation amid tensions caused by the reclusive regime's accusations against U.S. spy aircraft operations earlier this week.



(LEAD) Hyundai workers to hold strike in protest against 'anti-union' government

SEOUL -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Motor Co. will hold a partial strike Wednesday in the South Korean carmaker's domestic plants in protest against the "anti-union" Yoon Suk Yeol government, the union said.

Hyundai's day-shift and night-shift workers will hold a two-hour strike Wednesday, respectively, under the guidelines of the Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU), a union spokesman said over the phone.



(LEAD) DP leader proposes parliamentary investigation into expressway project

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposed a parliamentary investigation Wednesday into a now-scrapped expressway project over allegations that the government changed its route to help the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee gain financial benefits from it.

The Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project has emerged as one of the biggest political issues after the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) alleged the highway's endpoint was changed to where Kim's family owns land in Yangpyeong, east of Seoul, as prices of the land would rise if the road is built.



LG Uplus fined 6.8 bln won over personal data breach

SEOUL -- South Korea's data protection watchdog on Wednesday fined LG Uplus Corp. 6.8 billion won (US$5.27 million) in a personal information breach case, the largest sum ordered by the watchdog for a South Korean firm.

The Personal Information Protection Commission slapped South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier with the fine, saying the company's customer authentication system (CAS) was "inadequate" overall, and its lack of investment and effort to protect customer information led to the leakage



(Yonhap Interview) 'K-rice belt' project to boost Africa's food security, foster sustainable growth: expert

SEOUL -- The recently launched "K-rice belt" initiative will serve as a chance for South Korea to share its advanced farming technologies with Africa, and the "unprecedented" aid model will help ensure Africa's sustainable development and create win-win results, an expert has said.

On Monday, South Korea's agriculture ministry launched the project as part of its official development assistance (ODA) program to provide eight African nations with quality rice varieties and agricultural machines, support infrastructure establishment, and share its farming know-how.



Dutch troops visit S. Korea to mark military unit's participation in Korean War

SEOUL -- Active service members of a Dutch military unit sent to support South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War have visited the country to mark the unit's service during the conflict, the Army here said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Tabe de Boer and some 20 personnel of the Royal Netherlands Army's Regiment van Heutsz attended a ceremony commemorating the unit's participation in the conflict held at the headquarters of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, 87 kilometers east of Seoul.

