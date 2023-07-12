Police in talks to extradite key suspect in drug scam nabbed in China

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Police said Wednesday they are in consultation with Chinese officials to extradite a key suspect behind a drug scam targeting teenagers in Seoul who was arrested in China in May.

The 26-year-old South Korean national, surnamed Lee, is suspected of masterminding a scam in which drug-laced beverages were handed out to teenage students in Seoul's southern Gangnam Ward with false labels, claiming they were intended to enhance memory and concentration.

Police had been in talks with Chinese police to track down Lee and had also requested that Interpol issue a red notice.

Lee was nabbed by Chinese police on May 24 on charges of illegal stay, according to officials.

Police suspect that Lee, who is also believed to be part of a Chinese voice phishing scam ring, ordered an accomplice surnamed Gil to produce the drug-laced drinks.

Upon Lee's order, Gil procured 10 grams of methamphetamine, mixed them with milk and produced about 100 bottles of drug-laced beverages at his home. Lee and Gil then hired four part-time workers to distribute the drinks to students in Seoul's Daechi-dong, a district famous for its cluster of cram schools.

Of the 13 drinks that were distributed to minors, nine were consumed. Six people who drank the distributed drinks had hallucinations, among other symptoms.

Gil, the other suspect, is undergoing trial. Prosecutors have charged him with drugging minors, which is punishable by death.



view larger image This undated file photo shows drug-laced drinks that were handed out to teenage students in Seoul's southern Gangnam ward. (Yonhap)

