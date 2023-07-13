SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 13.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon recognizes release of contaminated water during meeting with Kishida (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kishida vows to stop wastewater discharge if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kishida vows to stop discharge if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels in response to Yoon's request (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to share nuclear info with NATO (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls for S. Korean experts to participate in monitoring contaminated water; Kishida vows to halt release if problems occur (Segye Times)

-- Yoon calls for S. Korean experts to participate in checking Fukushima water; Kishida vows to halt release if radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean experts to take part in monitoring planned release (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders confirm planned release of contaminated water (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon, Kishida say wastewater release to be halted if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 1.54 mln people work shorter-hour part-time jobs as adverse effect of 10,000 won hourly wage (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kishida to stop wastewater discharge if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North Korea launches suspected long-range missile (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon decries NK provocations, urges stronger security with NATO (Korea Herald)

-- NATO allies condemn NK provocations (Korea Times)

