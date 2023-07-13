Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:06 July 13, 2023

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon recognizes release of contaminated water during meeting with Kishida (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kishida vows to stop wastewater discharge if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kishida vows to stop discharge if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels in response to Yoon's request (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to share nuclear info with NATO (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for S. Korean experts to participate in monitoring contaminated water; Kishida vows to halt release if problems occur (Segye Times)
-- Yoon calls for S. Korean experts to participate in checking Fukushima water; Kishida vows to halt release if radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean experts to take part in monitoring planned release (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders confirm planned release of contaminated water (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon, Kishida say wastewater release to be halted if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 1.54 mln people work shorter-hour part-time jobs as adverse effect of 10,000 won hourly wage (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kishida to stop wastewater discharge if concentration of radioactive material exceeds standard levels (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North Korea launches suspected long-range missile (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon decries NK provocations, urges stronger security with NATO (Korea Herald)
-- NATO allies condemn NK provocations (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK