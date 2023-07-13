July 14



1907 -- Lee Jun, a Korean patriot, dies by suicide by slashing his belly with a knife in The Hague after he was blocked from attending an international peace meeting in the Dutch city, where he wanted to protest Japan's colonial subjugation of the Korean Peninsula.



1950 -- The United Nations secretary-general, acting on a Security Council resolution, appeals to U.N. member countries to send troops to the U.N. Command established to fight against North Korean invaders in the Korean War.



1993 -- North Korea and the United States hold high-level talks, represented by Vice Foreign Minister Kang Sok-ju and Robert Gallucci, assistant secretary of state for political and military affairs, in Geneva, on allowing inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency of nuclear facilities in the North's key Yongbyon complex.



2004 -- The National Intelligence Service concludes Chinese hackers were behind an attack on 278 computers in 10 government organizations. The computers were infected with two kinds of information-stealing viruses: the Peep Trojan and Backdoor Revacc.



2007 -- Inspectors from the international atomic energy watchdog arrive in North Korea to begin operations to close down and seal off the Yongbyon nuclear reactor and support facilities.



2008 -- South Korea recalls its ambassador to Japan in protest of Tokyo's renewed claim to Dokdo, a cluster of South Korean-controlled islets, in one of the strongest diplomatic countermeasures against the neighboring country's long-running territorial challenges.



2015 -- South Korea repatriates two out of five North Korean fishermen rescued after being found drifting in a vessel off the east coast due to engine failure. The three others expressed a desire to defect to the South.



2018 -- The defense ministry summons a Russian military attache after Russian planes violated South Korea's air defense identification zone. The foreign ministry also called in a senior Russian Embassy official in Seoul to protest the KADIZ violation. It was the first time Russian aircraft breached the zone four times in one day.

