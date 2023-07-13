Gov't, PPP urge unionized medical workers to call off strike

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) urged unionized medical workers to call off their strike Thursday, warning of firm measures if the walkout exceeds the limits of their legal rights and causes harm to people's lives.

The announcement comes after the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union launched a two-day strike at 7 a.m., marking the first such action in 19 years. The union has demanded better working conditions and increased support for public medical institutions.

"We hope the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions will withdraw its strike plan, and join and stand by the patients," said Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong after a meeting with PPP lawmakers to discuss measures to minimize the disruption of medical services.

Days before the strike, patients were sent home and surgeries were canceled as an estimated 45,000 medical workers, including nurses, pharmacists and caregivers, prepared to walk out of approximately 145 medical facilities nationwide.

"While we guarantee their exercise of legal rights, if the strike extends beyond the boundaries of a lawful action and poses a significant risk to people's lives and health, we will respond firmly in accordance with the law and principles," Cho added.

The government will maintain essential medical services, such as emergency rooms, intensive care units and surgery rooms, during the two-day walkout, Cho said.



view larger image Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong (2nd from R) gives a briefing at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 13, 2023, on the government's plan for the medical workers' strike. (Yonhap)

