Seoul city loses suit against church over COVID-19 spread

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Thursday lost a lawsuit it filed against a church and its pastor for impeding efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The city government brought the suit in September 2020 against Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul and its conservative pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon.



view larger image This April 17, 2023, file photo shows pastor Jun Kwang-hoon during a news conference in Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul. (Yonhap)

The lawsuit sought 4.62 billion won (US$3.62 million) in damages, claiming that defendants caused the spread of the coronavirus by organizing mass rallies in central Seoul and refusing to cooperate with epidemiological surveys.

Judge Chung Chan-woo of the Seoul Central District Court ruled against the plaintiff.

The decision came after the same court on June 15 dismissed a compensation suit filed by the National Health Insurance Service against the church and the pastor.

In the ruling, Judge Heo Jun-seo said it is excessive for the state or local governments to hold individuals and organizations financially responsible for damages beyond criminal penalties or fines in relation to the issue.

(END)