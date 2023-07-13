The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(4th LD) N. Korea's Kim vows 'stronger' offensive with successful launch of solid-fuel ICBM

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, with its leader Kim Jong-un threatening to take "stronger" military offensive to deter the United States and South Korea.

Guided by the North's leader, the country launched a new Hwasong-18 ICBM in a test designed to confirm the technical credibility and operational reliability of the "core weapon system," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

(News Focus) Latest N.K. ICBM test highlights steady tech pursuit, deepens surprise attack fears: analysts

SEOUL -- North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch this week underscored its steady push for technological progress and aggravated fears of a potential surprise liftoff for an attack, analysts said Thursday.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed the country fired a Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday, marking the second test-firing of the new solid-propellant missile following the first in April.

N. Korea appears to ramp up threats to overcome 'unfavorable' situation: ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be intensifying provocations against South Korea and the United States in efforts to break through "unfavorable" circumstances, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

The assessment came a day after North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un who vowed to take "stronger" military action to deter the allies.

(3rd LD) BOK to maintain restrictive policy after freezing key rate for 4th consecutive time

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will maintain its monetary tightening mode due to still high inflation and financial uncertainties after holding its key interest rate steady for the fourth straight time.

In a widely expected decision, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the benchmark seven-day repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.

3-yr imprisonment finalized for man for leaking Samsung's edge panel technology to China

SEOUL -- The top court finalized a three-year prison term for a former head of a mid-size technology firm Thursday for leaking Samsung Display Co.'s edge panel technology to Chinese companies in 2018.

The edge panel technology, also known as 3D lamination technology, is used for making curved screen edges for Samsung smartphones. It took Samsung around 150 billion won (US$117.7 million) in investment and six years of research by 38 engineers to develop the technology.

Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance

SEOUL -- An appellate court ruled Thursday in favor of Steve Yoo, a Korean American singer, in a lawsuit he filed to reverse the South Korean government's decision to deny him an entry visa for renouncing his Korean citizenship to evade mandatory military service.

The Seoul High Court ruled that even if a South Korean man renounces his citizenship in order to dodge the military service, it would be too much to deny him a visa even after he turns 38 years old, a threshold after which the military service requirement is exempted under the law.

Seoul Mayor Oh orders readiness against downpour forecast for capital, nationwide

SEOUL -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon instructed city officials Thursday to do their utmost to prevent any safety accidents as torrential rain of up to 400 millimeters was forecast nationwide, including the capital.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said heavy rain is expected to drench the country through Saturday. South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Province, in particular, are forecast to experience downpours of more than 400 mm through Saturday.



