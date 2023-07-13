Hyundai unveils high-performance Ioniq 5 N EV

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled the Ioniq 5 N, the first pure electric model under its high-performance N brand, as it accelerates its transition to a future mobility solutions provider.

The Ioniq 5 N made its global debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain, which opened Thursday and will run through Sunday.

It comes with a 84 kWh battery pack and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers in only 3.4 seconds, the company said in a statement.

The Ioniq 5 N represents a new segment of driver-focused high-performance EVs since it boasts advanced cornering and racetrack capabilities as an everyday sportscar, it said.



view larger image This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the exterior design of the Ioniq 5 N, the first battery-powered model under its high-performance N brand. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"N brand's winning combination of technological know-how and motorsport experience is pushing the limits of vehicle performance, which has most recently resulted in the Ioniq 5 N, a game changer for electric high performance," Hyundai Motor President and CEO Chang Jae-hoon said.

Ioniq 5 N combines the standard Ioniq 5 model's electrified-global modular platform (E-GMP) with N's motorsport-bred technologies. E-GMP is Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform.

"Starting with the Ioniq 5 N, the N brand aims to deliver N's signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen," Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor said.

The company plans to launch the N brand's first EV model in the domestic market later this year and in global markets next year, according to a company spokesman.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are built on the E-GMP platform, with the same platform-based Ioniq 7 set to be released next year.

Hyundai's independent Genesis brand's GV60 SUV, and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp.'s EV6 and EV9 SUVs also share the E-GMP platform.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs plans to invest 109.4 trillion won (US$85 billion) by 2032 to secure a leading position in the global future mobility market, while aiming to sell 1 million pure electric models by 2030.

Hyundai's first dedicated EV factory, the 300,000-unit-a-year Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, the U.S., is under construction with a goal to start operations in the second half of 2024. Another EV-dedicated plant is being built in Korea with an aim of starting production in 2025.



view larger image This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the interior design of the Ioniq 5 N model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the rear design of the Ioniq 5 N model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)