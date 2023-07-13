Versatile player for S. Korea determined to show toughness at Women's World Cup

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Choo Hyo-joo may be listed as a forward for the South Korean team set to compete at the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup, but the versatile 22-year-old defies categorization.

She can play as a winger on offense or drop down to play as a wingback on defense. She has even switched positions in the middle of matches, with head coach Colin Bell valuing Choo's flexibility.



view larger image Choo Hyo-joo of South Korea (L) tries to block a shot by Nerilia Mondesir of Haiti during the teams' women's football friendly match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Gearing up for the big tournament in Australia, Choo said Thursday Bell has given her one specific order.

"He wants me to run hard and outwork opponents," Choo said, in a video clip released by the Korea Football Association (KFA). The team arrived in Australia on Monday and began training there Wednesday. South Korea's first Group H match is against Colombia on July 25 in Sydney.

"When we're on the attack, he wants me to be aggressive," Choo continued. "And he also wants me to help out on defense as much as possible."

Choo made her senior international debut in December 2019 as a 19-year-old, one of the hidden gems unearthed by Bell in his early days here. She has been getting consistent callups since then, and with 31 caps under her belt, Choo is now on the verge of making her World Cup debut.



view larger image South Korean players prepare for a training session for the FIFA Women's World Cup on a practice field at Thomas Hassall Anglican College in Middleton Grange, Australia, July 12, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I've worked hard for this competition, and I want to be able to take away fond memories from here," Choo said. "I want to go out there and play my game. And that means showing toughness in every element of the game. We're ready to make something happen here."

Chun Garam is another youngster eager to make an impression at the World Cup. Still just 20, Chun has picked up four caps, all within the last eight months. She was voted the KFA Young Female Player of the Year for 2022 and was drafted first overall into the semi-pro WK League late last year.

"I want to represent the country with pride," she said. "I played at the U-20 Women's World Cup last year and I think that experience has helped me prepare for this tournament. I will try to help the team as much as I can and compete with youthful energy."

After Colombia, South Korea will play Morocco on July 30 in Adelaide, and Germany on Aug. 3 in Brisbane.



view larger image Chun Garam of South Korea (L) participates in a training session for the FIFA Women's World Cup on a practice field at Thomas Hassall Anglican College in Middleton Grange, Australia, July 12, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)