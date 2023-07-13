S. Korea's sovereign wealth fund to open new office in India

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Corp. (KIC), South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, said Thursday it plans to open a new office in India's financial capital of Mumbai later this year to secure a new investment foothold amid global supply chain reorganization.

KIC CEO Jin Seung-ho made the announcement during a press conference meant to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the wealth fund's establishment.

Currently, KIC has offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Singapore.

Jin said KIC will slowly rebalance its investment in China to reduce its exposure to a bubble and discover alternative investment opportunities in India, a market global financial institutions are actively breaking into.

As of end-2022, KIC invested US$130.6 billion, or 77.2 percent of its assets, in traditional investment items, including stocks and bonds, and $38.7 billion, or 22.8 percent of assets, in alternative items, such as real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds.

KIC invested 65.49 percent of its traditional assets in North America, 19.33 percent in Europe and 11.78 percent in Asia.

In the first half of this year, KIC said it made an 8.25 percent profit in traditional investment thanks to the bullish stock market. The earnings rate of stock investment was 14.39 percent and that of bond investment was 1.87 percent.

"Stock prices jumped big as preference for risk assets increased as concerns eased over a hard landing and economic recession on the fine economic situation of major countries, including the U.S.," Jin said, noting that investors' woes over monetary tightening also went down on views that inflation has passed its peak.

For the second half outlook, Jin said KIC believes the global economy will make a soft landing and there is a low possibility of severe recession.



Jin Seung-ho, the CEO of the Korea Investment Corporation, speaks at a press conference held in central Seoul on July 13, 2023

