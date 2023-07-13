Kiwoom Heroes release injured Addison Russell

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The Kiwoom Heroes released injured shortstop Addison Russell on Thursday, cutting his second stint in the South Korean baseball league short.

The Heroes said they asked the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to place Russell on waivers. The 29-year-old hasn't played since June 16 due to a wrist injury.

In 59 games, Russell batted .286/.339/.400 with four home runs and 42 RBIs, and hit a robust .415 with runners in scoring position.



view larger image In this file photo from June 8, 2023, Addison Russell of the Kiwoom Heroes hits an RBI single against the LG Twins during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Instead of waiting for Russell to heal, the Heroes have cut bait and begun looking for his replacement.

Russell, a member of the 2016 World Series-winning Chicago Cubs, first played for the Heroes in 2020. In 65 games as a midseason replacement for Taylor Motter, Russell didn't live up to his billing as a former National League All-Star. In 65 games then, Russell only batted .254/.317/.336 with two homers and 31 RBIs.

The Heroes brought him back for this season, and Russell enjoyed a strong month of April with a .342 batting average and a team-high 24 RBIs. His production dropped considerably over the next two months before the injury did him in.

The Heroes, after finishing runners-up to the SSG Landers in last year's Korean Series, are in ninth place among 10 teams this year at 38-45-2 (wins-losses-ties). They have lost six straight games.

The KBO will go on an All-Star break starting Friday, and the season will resume on July 21.



view larger image In this file photo from May 19, 2023, Addison Russell of the Kiwoom Heroes hits an RBI single against the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

