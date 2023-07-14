Yoon, Polish PM agree to cooperate for Ukraine reconstruction

By Lee Haye-ah

WARSAW, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday and agreed to cooperate for Ukraine's reconstruction, the presidential office said.

The two met over lunch as part of Yoon's three-day official visit to Warsaw and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade and investment, nuclear energy, defense and infrastructure, as well as increase cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Yoon thanked Morawiecki for using his economic expertise to help increase economic cooperation between the two countries and asked that he help resolve the difficulties faced by South Korean companies operating in Poland.

Yoon also called for doubling joint efforts to increase cooperation in areas such as nuclear power, energy, infrastructure and Ukraine's reconstruction.

Morawiecki expressed his agreement, saying Poland intends to work on Ukraine's reconstruction in cooperation with South Korea.

The two also talked about further expanding flights between the two countries and supporting more exchanges between their young generations.

Yoon requested Poland's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan and the prime minister responded he is well aware of South Korea's enthusiasm and capabilities and will actively consider Poland's position on the bid.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki shake hands during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Warsaw on July 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)