Yoon lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw

By Lee Haye-ah

WARSAW, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw as part of his ongoing three-day official visit to the country.

It is custom for foreign leaders visiting Warsaw to lay a wreath at the monument, which is dedicated to the unknown soldiers who gave their lives for Poland, according to the presidential office.

Yoon arrived at the tomb in a vehicle escorted by mounted troops. After South Korea's national anthem was played by a military band, Yoon laid a wreath and offered a silent prayer before signing a guest book.

He was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee, Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, Land Minister Won Hee-ryong and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, among other officials.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw on July 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)