SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- Government-funded Korea Freedom Federation erases political neutrality obligation clause (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Emergency patients at a loss amid health workers' walkout (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul hospital turned down a septicemic patient amid health workers' strike (Donga Ilbo)

-- Patients infuriated over cancellations of surgery, forceful end to hospitalization (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Treatment, surgery disrupted at hospitals; gov't considers return order (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, Poland agree to collaborate on Ukraine reconstruction (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China eyes acquiring talent from S. Korean OLED industry following brain drain and massive layoffs in LCD sector (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea advances solid-fuel ICBM technology to ratchet up tension (Hankyoreh)

-- Health workers' strike disrupts hospitals (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK freezes key rate for 4th consecutive time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Patients head to Japan for stem cell treatment (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon talks defense, Ukraine with Polish leader (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon vows support for Ukraine reconstruction with Poland (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, Poland form partnership to rebuild Ukraine (Korea Times)

