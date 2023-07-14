July 15



1902 -- The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) signs a treaty of commerce with Denmark.



1939 -- The Japanese colonial authority begins drafting Koreans to fight for Japan in World War II. It had formerly announced a decree for Korean mobilization. Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula as a colony from 1910 until its defeat at the end of the war in 1945.



1957 -- The United States announces it will give its forces stationed in South Korea the ability to launch a nuclear attack.



1973 -- A set of golden crowns from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) are found in a royal tomb, Cheonmachong (the tomb of heavenly horses), in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Thousands of ancient relics have been discovered in the city, which was the capital of the dynasty and is now one of the country's most visited destinations by local and foreign travelers.



1980 -- Stephen Solarz, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, visits North Korea, the first such visit by an American congressman.



2003 -- The Seoul Administrative Court orders the government to suspend a massive tidal flat reclamation project launched in 1991. The Saemangeum project, intended to create farmland by reclaiming tidal flats in North Jeolla Province, had been mired in controversy, with opposition from civic groups and environmentalists who feared the development would wreak havoc on the local ecosystem.



2004 -- Kuwait supports Seoul's plan to send 3,000 troops to Iraq to help reconstruction efforts in the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.



2008 -- South Korea's Ambassador to Japan Kwon Chul-hyun is recalled to Seoul in protest of Tokyo's decision to ask teachers to refer to Dokdo as "disputed territory," suggesting the islets belong to Japan, not South Korea.



2018 -- The United States and North Korea hold general-level talks to discuss the repatriation of the remains of American troops during the 1950-53 Korean War at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom. It was the first time in more than nine years that the two countries held a general-level meeting.

