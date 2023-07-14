(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'

(ATTN: UPDATES with comments from singer in paras 6-15; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS will drop his first official solo song on Friday.

The digital single, titled "Seven," is scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m. in local time, according to the band's agency, BigHit Music.

The release will make him the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.



Jungkook previously released his solo track "Dreamers," featuring Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. He performed the song during the international soccer tournament's opening ceremony.

The agency touted "Seven" as a summer song with an addictive, energizing melody, which will make BTS fans feel the full breadth of the member's charm.

"It's an addictive song that everyone can enjoy easily and comfortably," the vocalist said in a promotional video distributed to media companies hours ahead of the track's release.

He found the song so good when he first heard it that he felt compelled to do it.

"There aren't many songs that captivate me as soon as I hear it, but this one was incredibly good. I could already picture myself performing it on stage," he said.

"With its electronic music rhythm and a summery vibe, it's a song that I want to enjoy with many people this summer."



According to him, the song is "a passionate serenade" depicting one's wish to be with his lover all the time.

It features American rapper Latto, who has reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with "Big Energy."

"Latto's colors were blended well in 'Seven,' adding more charm to the song," Jungkook said of the featuring.

"As I continued recording, I started to think that I could grow and improve. I also developed a musical goal of wanting to digest things more perfectly."

Grammy Award-winning music producer and composer Andrew Watt, along with Cirkut, participated in producing and writing the song.

Scooter Braun, the CEO of Hybe America, known for discovering Justin Bieber, was also actively involved in the production process of the song and Jungkook's solo project as a whole, according to BigHit.

Later on Friday, Jungkook will deliver the first live performance of "Seven" to open this year's Summer Concert Series, an annual summer concert hosted by "Good Morning America," a famous U.S. morning talk show, at New York's Central Park.

