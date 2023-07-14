Heavy rain leaves 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains have left some 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity and sent 134 people nationwide to evacuate, officials said Friday.

As of early Friday morning, most parts of the country were under heavy rain advisories, with the wider Seoul area forecast to see downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour.

Through Saturday, southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, southern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province are predicted to experience an accumulated precipitation of up to 200 mm.

Amid the continued rains overnight, more than 2,000 households in Seoul's Seodaemun Ward were left without electricity after a falling tree cut off a high-voltage power line in the nearby area shortly after midnight, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Another 2,000 households in Seoul's Dobong Ward also experienced a power outage as a result of the downpour. Electricity at most of the affected households was back in service as of Friday morning.

A total of 134 people across the country had been evacuated due to the heavy rains, including 77 in Seoul. Of them, 104 were still staying away from home due to concerns of rain damage.

view larger image A total of 46 residents in Seoul's Seodaemun Ward are evacuated on July 13, 2023, after an embankment collapsed. (Yonhap)

