S. Korea's food safety agency to retain daily intake level of aspartame

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's food safety agency said Friday it will maintain the daily intake level of the artificial sweetener aspartame, which was classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the World Health Organization (WHO) but remains safe to consume.

Earlier in the day, WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer placed aspartame in category Group 2B, meaning there is limited evidence that the substance can cause cancer.

At the same time, the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), organized by the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization, recommended people keep the consumption level of 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram per day.

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it has decided to retain the country's daily intake level of 40 mg/kg, considering the JECFA's recommendation and the aspartame consumption of South Korean people.

According to a 2019 survey by the ministry, South Koreans consume about 0.12 percent of the WHO's acceptable daily intake of aspartame.

But the ministry said it will keep a close eye on food products using artificial sweeteners and will review the standards for additives if necessary.

Aspartame is one of the world's most popular sweeteners, commonly used as a sugar substitute in foods and beverages, like diet sodas.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)