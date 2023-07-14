Yoon's approval rating falls 6 pct amid debates about Fukushima discharge

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points, marking the biggest on-week fall this year, a poll showed Friday.

In the poll of 1,000 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance came to 32 percent, down from the previous week's 38 percent.

The disapproval rating was 57 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier.

Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for both the positive and negative assessments, with opinions divided on the government's management of Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima plant.

According to the pollster, the rating fluctuated the most in the southern part of the country, where a relatively larger portion of the population relies on the marine fishery industry for their livelihoods.

Support for the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party remained unchanged at 33 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) following their summit talks at the presidential palace in Warsaw on July 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)