DP threatens to submit proposal to open parliamentary probe into expressway project next week

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) could submit a motion next week demanding a parliamentary probe into allegations the government changed the route of an expressway project to help the family of first lady Kim Keon Hee profit from it, an official said Friday.

The Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project has emerged as one of the biggest political issues after the DP alleged the highway's endpoint was changed to where Kim's family owns land in Yangpyeong, east of Seoul, as prices of the land would rise if the road is built.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has already rejected the DP's proposal of a parliamentary probe, arguing the allegations have been proven groundless, but the DP now says it can submit a motion on its own if the PPP does not agree.

"We plan to submit a request to open a parliamentary probe at the plenary session next week," a senior DP official said in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency. "If the ruling party sticks to its opposition, we can submit it unilaterally."

The DP also demanded that President Yoon Suk Yeol address the issue upon his return from an overseas trip.

The PPP has rejected the allegations, saying the route change was first proposed during the previous Moon Jae-in administration and was adopted shortly after the new government took office, accusing the DP of making the allegations out of nothing for political gains.

"For the two parties to agree on opening a parliamentary investigation, two elements need to be met. The people should demand it, and there needs to be violation of law. Currently, such conditions are not mature enough," PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said in a press conference.



view larger image Rep. Jung Chung-rae (L) and main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung are seen speaking at a party meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

