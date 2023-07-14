Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

July 10 -- N. Korea slams U.S. plan to send strategic nuclear submarine to Korean Peninsula

N. Korea's food crisis is still grave despite imports from China: unification minister

11 -- Kim's sister warns U.S. military will face 'very critical flight' in case of 'repeated intrusion'

N. Korea denounces U.S. decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

12 -- N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations

N. Korea, China vow stronger ties on treaty-signing anniversary

Yoon warns N.K. will be made to pay price for illicit missile launch

13 -- N. Korea's Kim vows 'stronger' offensive with successful launch of solid-fuel ICBM

U.S. calls for UNSC action against N. Korean ICBM test, but China, Russia veto

14 -- S. Korea slaps more unilateral sanctions on N. Korea after ICBM launch

N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge

(END)