Asiad men's football coach has faith in unheralded forwards

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- As a star striker in his playing days, Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of the South Korean men's football team at this year's Asian Games, knows a talented forward when he sees one.

And Hwang believes he has a couple of good forwards on his hands for the Asiad, despite their lack of star power.

Hwang announced his 22-man squad on Friday for the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The midfield corps features some of South Korea's brightest young stars, such as Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Jeong Woo-yeong of VfB Stuttgart and Um Won-sang of Ulsan Hyundai FC.



The two forward spots are occupied by players of decidedly less stature: Park Jae-yong of FC Anyang and An Jae-jun of Bucheon FC 1995, both in the second-tier K League 2.

Hwang conceded that he agonized over the forward positions until the very last minute and failed to pry Ulsan striker Joo Min-kyu, the K League 1's leading scorer this season, away from his club. But the coach also insisted Park and An are no slouches.

"If they continue to work hard between now and the Asian Games, I think they will be more than competitive at the tournament," Hwang said at a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul. "I hope they will adopt an aggressive mindset and not have any fear of failure. If they don't score goals, it's entirely on me as head coach, not on the players. I hope they will play with conviction."

Park and An are leading their respective clubs in goals this season with six apiece. Hwang said Park, 23, can dominate aerial duels with his 193-centimeter build.

"He has a lot of poise in front of the net, and he's a quick study," Hwang said. "He also plays well off his teammates."



On An, Hwang said the 22-year-old can either play up front or on the wings.

"He is an aggressive player in the attacking third and he has a good nose for the goal," Hwang said. "He's been developing at a pretty good rate over the years."

The Asian Games men's football tournament is usually limited to players 23 or younger, except for three overage slots reserved for each team. Because the Hangzhou Asiad has been postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the age limit has been pushed up to 24 or younger, meaning those born on or after Jan. 1, 1999, remain eligible.

Hwang selected four Europe-based players, with Lee, one of PSG's summer signings, headlining the list.

Hwang's three overage players are: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielders Paik Seung-ho and Park Jin-seob, and Ulsan defender Seol Young-woo.

"Since they're teammates, I expect Park Jin-seob and Paik Seung-ho to create positive synergy together," Hwang said. "We all know the importance of fullbacks in modern football, and Seol Young-woo can play as both left and right fullback. We have high expectations on him."



Hwang said he has been blessed with budding talent in the midfield and it was tough for him to leave out some deserving names who could have made the team in any other year.

As for how he's going to utilize Lee, Hwang said it will be important to focus on the team, not on individual players.

"As far as his role, we'll have to communicate with him. We respect his individual skills, but football is a team sport," Hwang said. "We have to get each of our 22 players to move in the same direction toward the same goal. Kang-in is an extremely smart player and I am sure he recognizes this."

With the roster set, Hwang will now try to make South Korea the first country to win three straight men's football gold medals in Asian Games history.

"I have complete faith in these players, and I will take full responsibility for our results," Hwang said. "I want to create an environment where they will go out there and have fun playing. We will work together as a team to achieve our goal."



