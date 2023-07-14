The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



------------------

(LEAD) Up to 100 mm of rain per hour likely to soak central region

SEOUL -- Up to 100 millimeters of rain per hour is forecast to soak parts of South Korea's central region late Friday through early Saturday, the weather agency said.

The eastward low atmospheric pressure from China's Shandong Peninsula that caused heavy rains in the country Thursday and Friday is expected to give way to a cyclone from Mongolia, resulting in downpours across the nation through Saturday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.



-----------------

Medical workers walk out for 2nd day, disrupting hospital operations nationwide

SEOUL -- Unionized medical workers demanding better working conditions and increased support for public medical institutions continued their general strike for the second day Friday, causing considerable patient inconvenience and operational disruptions at many hospitals across the country.

About 45,000 nurses, caregivers and other members of the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union (KHMU), who are from 140 medical institutions nationwide, participated in the general strike on the day, union officials said.



-----------------

Yoon's approval rating falls 6 pct amid debates about Fukushima discharge

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points, marking the biggest on-week fall this year, a poll showed Friday.

In the poll of 1,000 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance came to 32 percent, down from the previous week's 38 percent.

The disapproval rating was 57 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier.



-----------------

Woman admits to killing baby girl, abandoning body in trash bag in Gwangju: police

GWANGJU -- Police pressed murder charges against a woman originally arrested for abandoning the body of her six-day-old newborn in a garbage bag following her death, after she confessed to deliberately placing the baby face down and letting her die, officials said Friday.

The mother in her 30s turned herself in to police last week after getting a call from a regional government office seeking to check on babies who have medical records of birth but no official birth registration.



-----------------

S. Korean FM strongly condemns N. Korea's ICBM launch at ASEAN's East Asia Summit meeting

JAKARTA -- South Korea's top diplomat on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a meeting of foreign ministers of the East Asia Summit (EAS) forum held in Jakarta, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin also took note of a statement issued by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressing grave concern over the North's ICBM launch earlier this week, according to the ministry.



-----------------

N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice on dam water discharge

SEOUL -- North Korea has not responded to South Korea's request for prior notice should it release water from its border dams to minimize damage from heavy rains, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

Referring to an inter-Korean agreement on dam water discharge, the ministry publicly made the request in late June as the annual monsoon season arrived on the Korean Peninsula.



-----------------

(2nd LD) PSG's Lee Kang-in named to S. Korean men's football team for Asian Games

SEOUL -- Paris Saint-Germain's new midfielder Lee Kang-in was named to the South Korean men's football team for the upcoming Asian Games on Friday, though his availability for the fall competition remains up in the air.

Head coach Hwang Sun-hong unveiled his 22-man roster for the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 competition in Hangzhou, China, with Lee being one of four Europe-based players.



-----------------

Food industry scrambling to deal with WHO's classification of aspartame as possible cancer cause

SEOUL -- South Korean food and beverage companies are scrambling Friday to come up with measures after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

Earlier in the day, WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer placed aspartame in category Group 2B, meaning there is limited evidence that the substance can cause cancer.

(END)