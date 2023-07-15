SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- Making mockery of unemployment benefit recipients faces backlash (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Up to 400 mm of rainfall forecast for weekend (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't considers keeping weirs built on four major rivers (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't seeking to be awarded Ukraine rebuilding projects worth more than 66 trillion won (Segye Times)

-- Yoon vows full support for Ukraine (Chosun Ilbo)

-- End of economic recession in sight, with improving data on exports, domestic spending, employment (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Anchor Choi Il-koo can't leave TBS despite making 19,240 won for 2-hour broadcast (Hankyoreh)

-- Landslide kills 2 visitors to columbarium in Nonsan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Asiana Airline workers go on strike, major disruption feared amid summer holiday season (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KDB plans to turn 1 trillion won worth of HMM bonds with warrants into shares (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)