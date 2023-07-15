(LEAD) Fire breaks out at Seoul subway station

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out inside a subway station in southern Seoul on Saturday, causing trains to pass through without stopping.

The blaze started at Daechi Station on Subway Line 3 at 7:53 a.m. and was extinguished 24 minutes later.

During the time, trains in both directions bypassed the station until normal operations resumed at 9:07 a.m.

"An air purifier on the platform caught fire," a Daechi Station official said.

A total of 81 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment were mobilized to put out the fire.



view larger image This photo shows Daechi Station in southern Seoul on July 15, 2023. (Yonhap)



