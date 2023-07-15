NewJeans' 'Super Shy' debuts on British Official Singles Chart

SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group NewJeans' new song, "Super Shy," has entered the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 one week after its release.

According to the latest data released Friday (British time), the song debuted at 59th on the prestigious chart.

"Super Shy" was released July 7 and will be included on its forthcoming second EP.



view larger image K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This marks the second time that the five-member group has made it onto the British chart.

Previously, NewJeans reached No. 95 on the chart in January with "Ditto" from their single album, "OMG."

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" climbed two spots from the previous week to rank 56th, staying on the chart for the 16th consecutive week.

